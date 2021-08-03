Knights win nonleague game

Nate Nankil homered and drove in five runs on Monday night, leading the Corvallis Knights to a 12-4 win over the NW Star Academy Nighthawks in a nonleague baseball game at Goss Stadium.

The right fielder had a two-run single in the third inning, a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh. He finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Third baseman Spencer Scott and first baseman Kiko Romero each doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Kyler Stancato tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in two.

It was the final nonleague game of the year for the Knights (30-9 WCL, 12-3 second half, 39-11 overall), who finished 9-2 in those games. The Nighthawks are based in Ridgefield, Washington, and consist primary of players from Clark College in nearby Vancouver.

Corvallis starting pitcher Kaleb Kantola allowed three hits and three runs over six innings to earn the victory. He struck out three.

The weeklong homestand continues at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday with the opener of a three-game West Coast League series with Yakima Valley. The Pippins won the first-half North Division championship, and lead the second-half pennant race as well.

The homestand concludes at 7 p.m. Friday with a Fireworks Night game with the Ridgefield Raptors.

