WCL baseball: Corvallis to face Yakima Valley in title series

The Corvallis Knights will play Yakima Valley in a best-of three series for the West Coast League championship.

Yakima Valley clinched a place in the final series with an 11-5 victory over Bellingham on Monday night in the WCL North divisional series.

The Knights will play at Yakima Valley at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the opening game of the series.

Game two will be played at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 in Corvallis. If necessary, game three will start at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in Corvallis.

The Knights (48-13) are seeking a fifth consecutive league title.

