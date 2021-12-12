 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school basketball: Corvallis downs Willamette in OT

  • Updated
  • 0
Print

Corvallis High went on a 7-0 run to close out the overtime period and take a 58-55 win over Willamette on Friday night in Eugene.

The Spartans (3-1) were led in scoring by Karsten Sullivan, who scored 24 points, and Zach Robel with 13. Kellen Sullivan added 11, Owen Sahnow scored six and Nate Thompson four.

Corvallis, ranked eighth in the latest coaches poll, will host Silverton to open Mid-Willamette Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Taylor Brasfield scored 14 points to lead Corvallis High past North Eugene, 49-42 on Friday.

Elka Prechel scored 13 points and Holland Jensen added 11 for the Spartans (3-0).

Corvallis has road games at Silverton on Tuesday and at Tualatin on Friday.

More high school sports coverage

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News