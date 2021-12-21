 Skip to main content
High school boys basketball: West Albany wins at Newberg

West Albany High recorded its first win of the season on Monday night, defeating 6A Newberg, 61-54.

The Bulldogs (1-4) were led by senior forward Nathan Marshall who scored 16 points. Jeffrey Hunt and Brenden Konzelman each scored 13 points. 

West Albany plays Tuesday at Century and then will take a week off from competition before next week's trip for the Summit Holiday Classic.

