High school roundup: 3-pointer lifts Santiam Christian over Creswell

Santiam Christian's Jackson Risinger hit a 3-pointer as time expired Friday night to give the Eagles a 49-48 victory at Creswell.

Risinger and Benjamin Bourne each scored 15 points to lead Santiam Christian. Camden Carley scored eight points for the Eagle, Jadon Roth added seven and Colby Hill had four.

Santiam Christian (13-6, 3-0 Mountain Valley Conference) will host Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Willamette 56, West Albany 48

Michael Cale scored 14 points and Nathan Marshall tallied 12 in the Bulldogs' loss at Willamette.

Jeffrey Hunt added nine points for West Albany and Porter Kelly had six.

West Albany (3-14, 1-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host South Albany on Tuesday.

Other results: Cascade 56, Sweet Home 25; Jefferson 69, Regis 54; Oakland 52, ELCA 46 (OT); Central Linn 72, Oakridge 30; Monroe 63, Lowell 41

