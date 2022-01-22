High school roundup: Pointer scores 24 as Warriors down Bulldogs

Henry Pointer scored 24 points Friday night in Lebanon's 56-51 victory over West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Luke Rose added 10 points for the Warriors (5-5, 2-3 MWC). Michael Cale led the Bulldogs (2-13, 0-7) with 14 points.

Both teams host conference games on Monday with Lebanon facing Dallas and West Albany playing Central.

Girls basketball

Santiam Christian dominated its road game at La Pine on Friday, winning 59-13.

Tayla Yost led the Eagles, who were up 40-6 at halftime, with 18 points. Kate Fast made in four 3-pointers to score 12 points and Maddie Fields had eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Santiam Christian (12-5, 1-0 Mountain Valley Conference) will host Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

Monroe 39, Oakland 33

Laura Young led the Dragons with 14 points in the home win over Oakland.

Monroe (9-5, 3-1 Central Valley Conference) will play Monday at Oakridge.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.