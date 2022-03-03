3A, 2A basketball state tournaments: East Linn Christian boys advance to semifinal

Cole King had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Devin King 20 points and six rebounds Thursday afternoon as East Linn Christian defeated Bonanza 74-55 in an OSAA 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Pendleton High School.

Devin King was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers as the Eagles shot 27 of 44 (61.4%) overall and 9 of 14 on 3s.

Elliot Nofziger added 16 points and nine rebounds and Chayse Beachy eight points and seven assists for the 13th-seeded Eagles (21-7) in a matchup of upset road winners in the round of 16.

Ty Nelson had 19 points and five rebounds for 12th-seeded Bonanza (19-7).

East Linn will play top-seeded Western Christian in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Pendleton Convention Center. Western Christian defeated ninth-seeded Kennedy, 46-43, in an earlier Thursday quarterfinal.

The Eagles scored the game’s first 11 points Thursday and were never challenged. East Linn led 25-12 after one quarter and jumped out to a 35-19 lead after shooting 13 of 18 overall.

East Linn went ahead 43-20 at halftime, and Bonanza got no closer than 15 in the second half.

3A girls

Fifth-seeded Santiam Christian fell 47-43 to fourth-seeded Burns in a state quarterfinal at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Tayla Yost had 20 points, with four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who will play ninth-seeded and league rival Creswell in a consolation semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday at North Bend High School.

Kaitlyn Wright had 19 points for Burns.

Maddie Fields added 15 points and 13 rebounds and Chloe Roberts four points and five rebounds for Santiam Christian (19-7), which led by eight in the first half only to see Burns (21-6) tie the game at halftime.

The Eagles scored the first five points of the third quarter before the Hilanders rallied to go ahead 33-32 headed to the fourth.

SC closed within one on three different occasions in the final period but couldn’t tie or take the lead. A Yost 3-pointer with 25 seconds left made it 45-43 Burns, but the Hilanders closed out the game at the free-throw line.

Oregon Episcopal, the 16th seed, held off Creswell, 39-32, in a quarterfinal.

2A girls

Central Linn’s quarterfinal game with Lakeview was underway at Pendleton Convention Center at press time Thursday night.

With a win, the second-seeded Cobras would play third-seeded Union or sixth-seeded Faith Bible in an 8:15 p.m. Friday semifinal. With a loss, Central Linn would play one of those teams in a consolation game at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

