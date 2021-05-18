3A track and field: Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne wins twice at state culminating meet

HARRISBURG — Santiam Christian sophomore Benjamin Bourne improved his 3,000-meter personal best by more than 21 seconds Tuesday to get the win at the 3A Track and Field Culminating Meet at Harrisburg High School.

Bourne finished the 7½-lap race in 9 minutes, 15.38 seconds. He ran his previous best, 9:36.46, to win at the 3A Special District 2 meet. Masson Shaw of Burns was second Tuesday in 9:17.33.

After his morning win in the 3,000, he followed it in the afternoon with a victory in the 1,500 in 4:18.32, a PR by more than three seconds. Warrenton’s Zander Moha was second in 4:21.2.

Santiam Christian’s Caleb Ness was third in the 800 (2:05.16, PR), fourth in the javelin (149-4) and tied teammate Jayden Christy for fourth in the high jump (5-10), Christy had a big PR to take third in the 110 hurdles in 16.73.

SC’s 4x400 relay of Colin Longballa, Jack David, Bourne and Ness was sixth in 3:44.15.

Harrisburg’s Terek Logan improved his pole vault PR by 18 inches to take sixth at 10-6. Scio’s Kade Mask was eighth in the 400 (54.54) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.07).