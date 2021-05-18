3A track and field: Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne wins twice

HARRISBURG — Santiam Christian sophomore Benjamin Bourne improved his 3,000-meter personal best by more than 21 seconds Tuesday to get the win at the 3A Track and Field Culminating Meet.

Bourne finished the 7½-lap race in 9 minutes, 15.38 seconds. He ran his previous best, 9:36.46, to win at the 3A Special District 2 meet. Masson Shaw of Burns was second Tuesday in 9:17.33.

After his morning win in the 3,000, he followed it in the afternoon with a victory in the 1,500 in 4:18.32, a PR by more than three seconds. Warrenton’s Zander Moha was second in 4:21.2.

Santiam Christian’s Caleb Ness was third in the 800 (2:05.16, PR), fourth in the javelin (149-4) and tied teammate Jayden Christy for fourth in the high jump (5-10), Christy had a big PR to take third in the 110 hurdles in 16.73.

SC’s 4x400 relay of Colin Longballa, Jack David, Bourne and Ness was sixth in 3:44.15.

Harrisburg’s Terek Logan improved his pole vault PR by 18 inches to take sixth at 10-6. Scio’s Kade Mask was eighth in the 400 (54.54) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.07).

Santiam Christian was fifth in the team standings with 49 points, while Harrisburg and Scio tied for 24th with three points apiece. Catlin Gabel won the team title with 90.