4A basketball state tournaments: Philomath boys take fourth place with win against Stayton

Philomath High outscored Oregon West Conference rival Stayton in every quarter on its way to a 49-33 win to claim fourth place at the OSAA 4A boys basketball tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Cole Beardsley had 10 points, six bounds, four assists and two blocks for fifth-seeded Philomath (21-6). Jacob Peters added nine points, Chad Russell eight points and seven rebounds and Ty May seven points for the Warriors.

Garrett Callsen had 12 points and seven rebounds for 10 seed Stayton (19-7).

The Warriors, who shared the Oregon West regular-season title with Cascade, swept Stayton in two regular-season games by 15 and 18 points.

4A girls

Top-seeded Philomath’s state championship game with 11 seed Corbett on Saturday night finished too late for Sunday’s print edition. Find details of the game at gazettetimes.com, democratherald.com and in Monday’s print edition.

Friday night, Sage Kramer had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals to lead Philomath High to a 44-28 semifinal win against Hidden Valley at Marshfield.

Hailie Couture added 10 points and four rebounds and Abigail Brown 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Warriors (21-4). Skylar Willey had 10 points and 10 rebounds for 13th-seeded Hidden Valley (14-11).

Corbett defeated seventh-seeded Madras 60-36 in the other semifinal.

