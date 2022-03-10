4A basketball state tournaments: Philomath girls win, boys lose in quarterfinals

Sage Kramer had 22 points and nine rebounds Thursday to lead top-seeded Philomath to a 58-30 win against eighth-seeded Mazama in an OSAA 4A girls basketball quarterfinal at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Abigail Brown added 15 points and six rebounds and Hailie Couture eight points and six assists for the Warriors (20-4), who move on to play 13th-seeded Hidden Valley in a 6:30 p.m. Friday semifinal at Marshfield. Hidden Valley (15-10) defeated 12th-seeded Marist 41-34 in another quarterfinal.

Ella Baley had 11 points and six rebounds for Mazama (16-9), of Klamath Falls.

Philomath shot 25 of 49 (51%) overall and Mazama 13 of 38 (34.2).

Philomath led 16-7 after one quarter and extended to a 24-10 lead on a K Bacho jumper. The Warriors finished the first half on a 6-0 run, with layups by Kramer and Reagan Larson and a Hailie Couture basket to go up 30-14 at halftime.

Philomath led by as many as 19 in the third quarter and Mazama got no closer than 16 in the fourth before the Warriors pulled away.

4A boys

Seaside’s Cash Corder made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to down Philomath in a quarterfinal at North Bend High School.

Ty May had 18 points and four rebounds and Cole Beardsley 13 points, six assists and four rebounds for fifth-seeded Philomath. Cameron Ordway and Cole Matthews added nine points apiece for the Warriors, who will play ninth-seeded Baker in a consolation game at 9 a.m. Friday.

Ever Sibony had 25 points for fourth-seeded Seaside (20-6).

Top-seeded Junction City defeated Baker 58-47 in another quarterfinal.

The Warriors led by four points two different times in the fourth quarter. Beardsley made 1 of 2 free throws with 30 seconds left to put Philomath ahead by two.

After Corder’s 3-pointer, the Warriors called timeouts with 10 and six seconds left and committed a turnover in the final second.

Philomath led 25-9 after one quarter and saw Seaside close the deficit to 38-27 at halftime and then to one point (47-46) heading to the fourth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0