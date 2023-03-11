FOREST GROVE — Cascade had second-half momentum that proved too difficult to slow down.

Philomath went blow-for blow with the Cougars in Saturday’s first half, just as they had in two Oregon West Conference regular-season matchups.

The Warriors couldn’t find a way to answer Cascade’s big third-quarter run, and the Cougars had a repeat title with a 61-52 win in the OSAA 4A boys basketball state championship game at Forest Grove High School.

The Warriors quickly erased a one-point halftime deficit with the first five points of the third quarter. Peters nailed a corner 3 and Beardsley found Peters inside for a 25-21 lead.

But Cascade exploded for 11 straight points in less than two minutes to go ahead by seven. Philomath struggled to get open looks, while the Cougars found what they were searching for offensively.

A Kaden Muir 3-pointer temporarily stopped the bleeding for the Warriors, but Cascade kept coming.

The Cougars held a 9-4 scoring edge over the final three minutes of the third to lead by nine.

The teams traded scores over the first three-minutes of the fourth, and Cascade extended to a 12-point lead during that stretch. Philomath got no closer than seven from there.

“They got the lead there in the third quarter and it’s tough to play from behind against them. They’re a good squad and they hit some shots against us,” Warriors coach Blake Ecker said. “They took care of the ball, slowed it down, kind of took the air out of it.”

Philomath senior guard Cole Beardsley said “it was everything” that was going bad for his team in the third quarter.

“We couldn’t get anything to go, and they were beating us up and down the court, making us turn it over. It was tough,” he said.

After falling behind, Philomath did its best to speed up the pace and force some errors, but it just didn’t happen.

Ty May had 13 points and five rebounds to lead the top-seeded Warriors (22-5). Kaden Muir added 12 points, Preston Kramer 11 points and four rebounds and Jacob Peters nine points and six rebounds.

Beardsley and May were named to the all-tournament first team.

Landon Knox had 19 points for third-seeded Cascade (24-3), which won its third state title.

Philomath was playing in its third state championship game under Ecker. The Warriors won the previous two, in 2014 and 2016. Philomath finished runner-up for the fourth time in school history, also taking second in 1988, 1989 and 2002.

In 2020, Philomath was the second seed in the 4A state tournament, which was shut down before the quarterfinals were contested.

Cascade led 12-10 after a back-and-forth first quarter that saw Spencer Horne score eight points for the Cougars, including two 3-pointers.

May put Philomath back ahead with a 3 early in the second quarter, and soon after the Warriors put together a 7-0 run to lead by five.

Beardsley hit two free throws and then found Preston Kramer for a 3-pointer on the left wing. As Cascade’s turnovers piled up, Peters hit May for a layin with 4:10 in the half and Philomath had a 20-15 advantage.

But the Warriors’ offense suddenly hit a road block, and the designated home team didn’t score again in the half.

Fortunately for Philomath, Cascade couldn’t get much going either. The Cougars managed six points down the stretch and led 21-20 at halftime.

Cascade won two close games between the two teams in the regular season, 50-49 at home and 54-51 on the road.

Outside a loss to a Philomath alumni squad during the week leading up to the state playoffs, the losses to Cascade are the only two the Warriors had since a Dec. 30 loss to an Alaskan team in a tournament in Ketchikan.

Cascade was undefeated against 4A competition during the regular season, with the Cougars’ only losses coming against a California school, 5A state champion Wilsonville and Baker, a 4A state tournament team.

In 2021-22, Cascade and Philomath tied for first in the conference at 11-1 after both won home games against each other. Cascade went on to win the state title. Philomath lost a 20-point, first-half lead to Seaside in a quarterfinal loss and won their next two game to take fourth.

Both teams returned three starters off those squads. Philomath had seven total returners and Cascade six.