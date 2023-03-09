Top-seeded Philomath advanced to Friday’s semifinals with a 54-43 win against eighth-seeded Crook County on Thursday afternoon in an OSAA 4A boys basketball state quarterfinal at Forest Grove High School.

Philomath (21-4) got 16 points and eight rebounds from Ty May and 12 points and six rebounds from Jacob Peters. Preston Kramer added 11 points, Kaden Muir eight points and Cole Beardsley five points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

Edward Freauff had 10 points for Crook County (16-9), of Prineville.

The Warriors used a 21-11 advantage in the second quarter to break the game open and lead 33-21 at halftime. Philomath then outscored Crook County 14-8 in the third.

The Warriors play fourth-seeded Baker or fifth-seeded Henley at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

State tournament broadcast information can be found at osaa.org/media.