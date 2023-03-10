A late 8-0 run propelled Philomath to a 45-37 win against Henley on Friday night in an OSAA 4A boys basketball state semifinal at Forest Grove High School.

Henley rallied to cut what had been a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to two twice in the fourth, the second time at 34-32.

The top-seeded Warriors responded with four straight layins by Chad Russell, Preston Kramer, Ty May and Cole Beardsley to go up 10 with 1:07 left.

Beardsley had 17 points and four steals and May 13 points and three blocks for Philomath (22-4) which will play in Saturday’s championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between second-seeded Junction City and third-seeded Cascade.

Markus McCreadie had 16 points for fifth-seeded Henley (17-7).