Philomath came back from an eight-point, second-half deficit Saturday morning to defeat Henley 54-50 in the fourth-place game at the OSAA 4A girls basketball tournament at Forest Grove High School.

The 10th-seeded Warriors (19-8) trailed 31-23 in the third but rallied to tie it at 33-all behind 3-pointers by Hailie Couture and Emily Taunisila. Fifth-seeded Henley (18-9) went back ahead by four headed to the fourth quarter.

The game was tied twice in the fourth before Philomath scored the last four points on two free throws by Taunisila with 1:32 left, one from Zoee Howard with 31 seconds to go after a Howard steal and the last from Abigail Brown with seven seconds remaining to make it a four-point lead.

Brown, a senior, had 17 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in her final high school game.

Couture, another senior, added 12 points with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three assists. Taunisila, a freshman, had five points, five rebounds and nine assists.

Henley’s Anna Harper had 21 points.