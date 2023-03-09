Hailie Couture had 11 points and Abigail Brown 10 points and eight rebounds Thursday in Philomath’s 63-34 loss to Gladstone in an OSAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinal game at Forest Grove High School.

Anneka Steen added six points and five rebounds for the 10th-seeded Warriors (17-8).

Rhyli Grim had 13 points for second-seeded Gladstone (22-4).

Gladstone led 28-16 at halftime and broke the game open with a 17-3 advantage in the third quarter.

Philomath will play third-seeded Astoria or 11th-seeded Crook County in a consolation semifinal at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

NOTE: There is a discrepancy on the final score. On the OSAA site, the box score has the score as 63-34. But on the bracket, the score is listed as 59-38.

State tournament broadcast information is available at osaa.org/media.