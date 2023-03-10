Philomath defeated Crook County 57-37 Friday morning to advance to the fourth-place game in the OSAA 4A girls basketball tournament at Forest Grove High School.

Abigail Brown had nine points, 19 rebounds and four blocks for the 10th-seeded Warriors, who play fifth-seeded Henley at 8 a.m. Saturday for fourth place.

Emily Taunisila added 15 points, five assists and three steals and Ahnika Tryon 13 points, five assists and three rebounds for Philomath (18-8), which had a 39-18 rebounding advantage.

Katelynn Weaver had 19 points and 10 steals for the 11th-seeded Cowgirls (15-11).

Philomath jumped out to a 15-4 lead after one quarter and went ahead 29-12 at halftime.