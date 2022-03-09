4A high school basketball tournaments: After long wait, Philomath teams back at final sites

The Philomath High basketball teams know all too well the pain and disappointment that the pandemic caused high school athletes in 2020.

The Warriors’ girls team was seeded first and the boys second headed into their respective 4A state tournaments. Neither got to play a single second because the tournaments were canceled before they started.

“You can explain losing, but when we had that opportunity taken away from us that was challenging from a coach’s perspective and a player’s perspective,” said Philomath girls coach Ben Silva. “There’s not a lot of examples of something like that, and it’s hard when you don’t even get the opportunity.”

But both teams head into this week’s state tournaments still among the best squads in the state.

The Philomath girls, after finishing runner-up to Hidden Valley in a season-ending 4A showcase event last year at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay, are again the state tournament’s top seed. The Warriors (19-4) open the tournament against eighth-seeded Mazama (16-8) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield.

Philomath lost two of three — at Stayton in Oregon West Conference play and at home to 5A Ridgeview, a state quarterfinalist — before getting past Henley 69-52 last Friday to reach the state tournament.

In the 43-40 loss to Stayton, a team the Warriors had defeated by 19 at home three weeks earlier, Silva said his squad missed shots it would normally make and tightened up and forced some plays, and the players put pressure on themselves in a close game.

“Sometimes you learn more from losing than you do more from winning,” said Silva, whose team lost for just the second time in league play in four years. He added that his players learned that if they stick with what you know, eventually it will work out.

Senior guard Sage Kramer has helped put the girls program back on the map, leading the team to a fourth straight state quarterfinal appearance.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Oregon West player of the year scored a school-record 51 points in a game against Woodburn this season, breaking the 1987 mark of 47 set in the state championship game by Trisha Stevens, who would go on to play at Stanford. Kramer also recently broke the 2,000-point barrier for her high school career while scoring 33 against Ridgeview.

Kramer has been surrounded by strong players during her four years, including past teammates Lauren Berklund, Emma Pankalla and Mia Rust, among others.

“Across the board we’ve been very talented. I think everything kind of came together. A recipe for success,” Silva said. “But I think most importantly they’ve bought into the culture. It’s a program they want to be around, they want to be a part of. Talent and athleticism will only get you so far. It’s that ability to work together and set common goals and work toward those as a group that take you to that next level.”

Silva shared Oregon West coach of the year honors with Sweet Home's Michelle Knight.

The Philomath boys will get to play a game at the final site for the first time since 2017 when the fifth-seeded Warriors (19-5) play fourth-seeded Seaside (19-6) in a state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High School. The boys and girls tournaments will be played at both schools, with Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s finals at Marshfield.

Philomath has won eight of nine, including last Friday’s 60-51 home win against North Marion in the round of 16. The only loss in that stretch was to Banks, another 4A tournament entrant.

Ecker said his team let North Marion back in the game twice after building double-digit leads. The fact that the Warriors didn’t play their best but got a nine-point win against a solid team displays a high ceiling, he said.

The Warriors played top-seeded Junction City plus 5A schools Corvallis, Central, Redmond and Crook County in nonleague games. In league play, they swept Stayton and split with Cascade (both quarterfinalists) to tie Cascade for the Oregon West title.

“We had a tough schedule, no doubt about it. It was tough to get through league, and to be co-league champs was an accomplishment for these kids,” Philomath coach Blake Ecker said. “I think they have a little more confidence now. Sometimes losing a game late in the season kind of shakes things up a little bit. People realize, ‘hey, we need to buckle down, we need to do some other things correctly.’ I think it was a good loss for us.”

Philomath senior Cole Beardsley, whose free-throw shooting helped the Warriors close out the win at Stayton, and junior Ty May were named to the all-Oregon West first team and Ecker was voted the coach of the year.

The Warriors head into Thursday’s game with Ecker feeling good about his team’s chemistry and any hurdles it will face in the tournament.

“We play a lot of guys. It always seems like one of those guys is going to step up and see a little more playing time that the other. I think sometimes that’s a little confusing for our players,” Ecker said. “I think that is the biggest adversity we’re challenged with most games.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.