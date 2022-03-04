5A, 4A high school basketball: Philomath teams qualify for state tournaments

Philomath kept its hopes alive for a 4A boys basketball state title with Friday’s 61-50 home win against North Marion in an OSAA round of 16 game.

Ty May had 20 points, Cole Matthews 17 and Cole Beardsley 13 for the fifth-seeded Warriors (19-5), who outscored the Huskies 21-6 in the first quarter, led 33-23 at halftime and 44-28 after three quarters.

Philomath had three 3-pointers, two by Beardsley, and was 8 of 13 on free throws.

Carter Reilly had 17 points for 12th-seeded North Marion (12-11).

The Warriors will play fourth-seeded Seaside in a state quarterfinal at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at North Bend High School.

5A boys

Corvallis ended its season with a 72-38 loss at Crater in Central Point in a round of 16 game.

Crater led 26-19 at halftime and broke the game open with a 22-6 third quarter.

Owen Sahnow had eight points and Karsten Sullivan and Nate Thompson added seven points apiece to lead the 11th-seeded Spartans (15-10).

Logan Price had 33 points for sixth-seeded Crater (21-5), which will play third-seeded Wilsonville in a Wednesday state quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.

4A girls

Philomath advanced to the state tournament with Friday’s 69-52 home win against Henley.

The top-seeded Warriors (19-4) will play Saturday’s winner between 8 seed Mazama and 9 seed Stayton in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

