The Cinderella story that was Crescent Valley boys basketball the past few weeks was written one game at a time.

The final chapter was penned Friday afternoon by the 15th-seeded Raiders with an unexpected finish.

A rally from 15 points down in the first half produced a 52-50 win against Redmond in the OSAA 5A boys basketball third-place game at Gill Coliseum. It also resulted in the best finish in program history under first-year head coach Adam Hastings.

“We were gifted a chance and we made the most out of it,” CV senior Adam Temesgen said of his team’s postseason run. “I feel like that’s something, outside of basketball, all the players we have to realize when you get another chance, you have to take it.”

The Raiders (17-12) defeated rival Corvallis 56-41 on the road in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale to clinch a spot in the OSAA round of 16.

CV was then presented the task of going on the road in the first round of the state playoffs to take on 2 seed Churchill in Eugene. The Lancers defeated the Raiders by 20 on the same floor roughly three months earlier.

But CV found a way, getting back to Gill Coliseum with a 59-57 overtime victory.

Facing seventh-seeded La Salle Prep in a state quarterfinal, the Raiders showed no nerves that might normally come with being the underdog under the bright lights at the state tournament.

CV controlled the game early, leading 15-3 in the first quarter, before going ahead 22-8 early in the second. The Falcons came all the way back and closed within two twice in the fourth quarter.

But in the final seconds, and the Raiders still clinging to a two-point advantage, Rocco McClave drew an offensive charge and followed with two free throws to add another highlight to Hastings’ first season at the helm.

“Never give up” is what Raiders senior Junior Alatorre said he would take away from the season and his experience. “I’m feeling everything. Joy, sadness, excitement. But I’m excited for the next team up, see what they can do. I hope we set a good example for them. I’m proud of our team right now.”

A Thursday semifinal loss to Wilsonville set up one more time around for seniors Alatorre, Temesgen, Heath Carl, Hogan Emigh, David Kennedy and Lucas Sirianni.

Temesgen was the catalyst down the stretch of the season and in Friday’s second half.

CV erased a 14-point halftime deficit with the first 14 points of the third (eight by Temesgen) to tie it and soon after take a lead on an Alatorre 3-pointer.

The Raiders went to the fourth with a one-point edge. McClave extended the edge to six midway through the quarter on two driving layins over the extended reach of Redmond’s 6-foot-10 Evan Otten.

The Panthers came back with the next five points to close within one. But Otten’s dunk with 3:16 left gave the Panthers their last points.

Redmond’s Jack Snyder missed two free throws with 2:13 to go. Alatorre missed a 3 on the other end but stole the ball on the ensuing possession, allowing the Raiders to run some clock. Redmond had to foul four times to get CV into the free-throw bonus, which took 48 seconds to accomplish.

McClave missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 37 seconds left, but the Raiders got a defensive stop. McClave made 1 of 2 on another 1-and 1, and the Panthers called time with 9.1 seconds to go.

Redmond’s Tanner Jones dribbled toward the basket but lost control and the ball went out to the Raiders with two seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Redmond picked off a deep pass and called time with four-tenths of a second left. But the Panthers were unable to get off a shot, and the Raiders had an improbable victory.

“We faced a lot of adversity and backs-against-the-wall situations,” Hastings said of the season. “They believed in each other, and when you do that you’re capable of anything. That’s something that they can take away from basketball and for the rest of their lives.”

Temesgen finished with 24 points and three assists. McClave added 10 points and three rebounds, Carl eight points, seven rebounds and four steals and Alatorre five points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Colton Horner had 15 points with five 3-pointers for fourth-seeded Redmond (19-9).

Hastings, a CV alum, was charged with building on the progress under former head coach Mike Stair, who led the Raiders to the state tournament in 2022. Hastings spent the previous five years in the CV program under Stair, whom Hastings played for as a Raider before graduating in 2011. Stair resigned his position last spring after 17 years leading the program.

“Him and I have a really special relationship,” Hastings said. “I think he kind of set the foundation for what this program’s all about and the culture. It’s been a pretty smooth transition and pretty special for me in my first year.”