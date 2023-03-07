Crescent Valley was in need of a boost Tuesday night with conference rival South Albany sticking like glue to the Raiders.

In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Greta Koegler tipped away a pass and raced to the other end to score and give CV a 34-30 lead in the OSAA 5A girls basketball quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.

That was just the first of several big plays that the Raiders senior guard made to help sixth-seeded Crescent Valley hold on for a 44-38 win.

After third-seeded South’s Taylor Donaldson drove and scored to get the deficit back to two and Koegler had gone to the bench, CV’s Charlotte Patel fouled out, bringing Koegler back to the floor.

Soon after, the Raiders reserve hit 1 of 2 free throws on a second-chance opportunity. Following a CV defensive stop, Koegler made a deep two-pointer with 4:20 left to put the Raiders up by five. South would get no closer than three from there.

“I feel proud, but ultimately I didn’t do it by myself I did it for the team,” Koegler said. “I knew I was in a position where I had to step it up and bring it for the team, and that’s what made it the most fun.”

Added teammate Nicole Huang: “Her contribution was amazing tonight. With Char fouling out, that was really tough for us. But Greta came in, she stepped up, she played so well. She had an amazing steal and bucket. It was so fun to watch and I’m so proud of her.”

The Raiders (21-6) move on to play in a 3:15 p.m. Thursday semifinal against seventh-seeded La Salle Prep. South (22-5) takes on second-seeded Silverton in a consolation semifinal at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s never good to lose at anything you do. Just got to shrug it off, come back tomorrow and get it done,” RedHawks coach Marc Cordle said. “We’re a good team, we’re a great team. We’re going to win tomorrow.”

CV’s Haley Bland hit an outside shot inside the 3-point arc to push the lead to seven midway through the fourth. South’s Karsen Angel came back with a 3-pointer with 2:47 remaining.

The RedHawks’ shots wouldn’t fall, but the Raiders allowed them to stay close by going 2 of 6 at the foul line down the stretch, including misses on the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities.

Ryleigh Parker’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left pulled South within three. CV’s Gabby Bland made two free throws with 16 seconds to go to ice the game.

“Down the stretch I think we were maybe tired. I’ve got to own that. Maybe I should have subbed a little bit more, for sure,” coach Cordle said. “The story was they shot 23 foul shots and we shot zero in all four quarters. We didn’t shoot one free throw. Just got to maybe be a little more aggressive on the inside.”

Gabby Bland finished with 11 points, Haley Bland eight points, four rebounds and five assists and Molly Campbell five points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders.

CV coach Eric Gower saw the difference in the game as “our desire not to lose and our will to fight through things when they aren’t always going our way, when we’re not playing our best basketball.”

Angel had 11 points, Donaldson and Parker eight points each and Kaylee Cordle six points, eight rebounds and three assists for the RedHawks, who were making the first state quarterfinal appearance in program history.

Koegler’s numbers, six points and a steal in 12 minutes, didn’t stand out on the stat sheet. But they did in the game.

“Greta came up huge. She played hard and composed and hit some big shots in pressure situations,” Gower said. “I’m just happy for here to step up in that moment and have that moment.”

Crescent Valley, the defending state champion won both regular-season matches against South, 46-32 at home and 52-45 on the road.

CV jumped out to a 10-0 lead Tuesday while getting scoring from four different players, including a Huang 3-pointer.

The Raiders led 10-2 after one quarter before the RedHawks, following a 1-of-15 shooting start, got the first four points of the second on layins by Donaldson and Karsen Angel.

A Parker 3 pulled South within three, a Cordle 3 had the RedHawks within one and another by Cordle tied the game at 15-all. Parker’s layin in the closing seconds of the half put South ahead 17-15 at the break.

The RedHawks extended to a 25-21 edge in the third period on a Karsen Angel 3-pointer and to 28-23 on an Amelia Moss 3.

But the Raiders had an answer, scoring the game’s next nine points, all from their starting senior guards.

Huang nailed a 3-pointer, and Gabby Bland and Huang hit layins before Gabby Bland made two free throws. South’s Ava Marshall got a runner to bounce in at the quarter buzzer to cut CV’s advantage to 32-30.