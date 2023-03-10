Too many turnovers and resulting missed opportunities were too much to overcome as Crescent Valley chased a second state title.

Springfield took advantage in the third quarter Friday night, pushing a one-point halftime lead to 11 heading to the fourth.

The Raiders couldn’t find enough offense to battle back in a 44-29 defeat in the OSAA 5A girls basketball championship at Gill Coliseum.

Haley Bland had a team-high nine points for the sixth-seeded Raiders (22-7) in a rematch of the 2022 title game, which CV won for the second state championship in program history.

Gabby Bland added seven points, Molly Campbell six points and six rebounds and Nicole Huang three points, eight rebounds, five assists and eight steals. Gabby Bland and Huang were voted to the all-tournament second team.

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam had 17 points, four rebounds and six steals for top-seeded Springfield (24-5), which went undefeated against 5A competition this year.

The game got away from the Raiders in the third quarter after Campbell scored inside to tie it at 22-all at the 6:02 mark.

Springfield executed its offense and CV struggled to find open teammates, let along open looks.

The Millers got the first points of the fourth quarter as Romero-Ah Sam scored off an inbounds play with 6:01 to go to make it a 13-point game. As offense continued to be difficult to come by, the Raiders got no closer than 10 from there.

CV shot 11 of 35 overall, 4 of 17 on 3-pointers and 3 of 7 on free throws. Springfield was 14 of 31, 3 of 6 and 13 of 18, respectively. Both teams had 17 turnovers and Crescent Valley won the rebounds 25-22.

Haley Bland sparked the Raiders to a 12-10 lead after one quarter with two 3-pointers.

Springfield scored the first six points of the second to take its biggest lead to that point at 16-12. CV came back with 3s by Huang and Haley Bland. Teammate Greta Koegler hit a deep two-pointer off Huang’s fourth assist of the half.

The Millers finished the half with Ah-Sam hitting a 3-pointer and then scoring in transition off a steal for a 21-20 halftime lead.

First-half statistics reflected how close the game had been. CV shot 8 of 18 and Springfield 8 of 17. The Raiders had the scoring edge on 3-pointers (12-6), but the Millers were 3 of 4 on free throws with no attempts for Crescent Valley.

The Raiders defeated third-seeded South Albany (44-38) and seventh-seeded La Salle Prep (45-33) this week to reach the championship. The Millers got past 8 seed Mountain View (45-26) and 5 seed Crater (70-55).