5A girls basketball: Raiders win, Bulldogs lose in round of 16

Crescent Valley High went on the road Saturday night and got a 52-41 win at Wilsonville to advance to the OSAA 5A girls basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

Gabby Bland had 17 points to lead the ninth-seeded Raiders (19-7). Nicole Huang added 10 points, Haley Bland eight and Charlotte Patel seven. Audrey Counts and Zoey Davis had nine points each for eighth-seeded Wilsonville (19-7).

Crescent Valley will play top-seeded Willamette (25-1) in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Springfield 59, West Albany 27

The 10th-seeded Bulldogs (17-8) lost on the road in the 5A round of 16. Seventh-seeded Springfield will play second-seeded Silverton in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0