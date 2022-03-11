5A girls basketball tournament: Corvallis seniors go out together in consolation defeat

A group of five seniors that made a positive impact on Corvallis High girls basketball finished on the court together Friday morning.

It wasn’t the way the Spartans wanted to go out, but they ended their season back at Gill Coliseum.

Brynn Smith and top-seeded Willamette were just too much for fifth-seeded Corvallis to handle, taking a 57-21 win in an OSAA 5A consolation game.

Smith had a game-high 25 points. Holland Jensen led Corvallis with eight points and seven rebounds. Sevennah Van De Riet added four points and six rebounds.

The Spartans completed their season at 20-8. Willamette (26-2) moves on to play in Saturday’s fourth-place game.

“I just think how hard-working and how much we loved each other through the whole, entire season,” said Van De Riet, one of the Corvallis seniors, when looking back on her team’s run, which included wins against tournament entrants Silverton and Crescent Valley. “We hit a little bit of a dip in the regular season, and the way we loved each other and picked each other back up was phenomenal. I don’t think we would have been in this place without that.”

The Spartans lost three straight in early February to Silverton, West Albany and South Medford, which played in the 6A semifinals Friday night. But Corvallis responded with eight straight wins, including two on the road against CV and West, to return back to Gill after also getting there in 2020.

Corvallis went 15-0 in the 2020-21 season, when the OSAA didn’t hold state championships due to the pandemic.

“When I think about this group, I think about a team. We were a team together,” Spartans coach Dan Miller said. “We didn’t have anybody who was a superstar. We had some really good players, but we had some really good players because they were part of a team. They played together and they bought in.”

After Friday’s game had been decided, Sydney Conklin, Elka Prechel, Olivia Amoth, Kylie Sullivan and Van De Riet re-entered the game to play the final four-plus minutes together. The game was played with a running clock after the margin reached 35 in the fourth quarter.

Corvallis struggled to get much going offensively in the first half, shooting 4 of 22 with nine turnovers.

After the Spartans fell behind 7-2, two Jensen free throws, a Conklin basket off a Sullivan assist and a Prechel 3-pointer had Corvallis back within 10-9.

But Willamette scored the final five points of the first quarter and the first four of the second to lead by 10. Corvallis’ only points of the second came off a Jensen layin and Jensen’s follow of her own miss, and the Wolverines led 25-13 at halftime.

Corvallis answered Willamette’s first four points of the third quarter with a Jensen layin and a Marlee Hammer transition basket off a steal.

But the Wolverines scored the next nine points to lead by 21, and the Spartans got no closer than 20 from there.

The current seniors were freshmen in Miller’s second season as head coach. He said those girls set the tone for how hard the team would work before, during and after practice and in the offseason.

But injuries have limited the time the seniors have been on the court together. All five weren’t active at the same time this season until the state playoffs, Miller said.

“That’s a group that’s really battled,” the coach said. “Getting the five of them to be together when they set out one of their goals was to get back here … we reset that goal after our losing streak and they doubled down on it.”

Van De Riet echoed Miller’s thoughts in calling Friday’s final minutes “special.”

“It was awesome. Just thinking about when we were playing with each other in elementary and middle school,” she said. “Playing with them your whole, entire life and getting those last minutes of your high school career with them … it’s something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

