5A girls basketball tournament: Raiders turn up the defense to reach championship game

Crescent Valley High played its best Friday night when the pressure was turned up highest.

The senior-less Raiders built a nine-point halftime lead on Ridgeview but continued to play with poise, even as the Ravens closed the gap to a one-possession game.

CV coach Eric Gower has seen his team continue to improve defensively as the season has gone on, and the Raiders showed that again in their biggest contest to date.

Fourth-seeded Ridgeview managed just four points over the last 12-plus minutes of the game and ninth-seeded Crescent Valley pulled away for a 51-34 win in an OSAA 5A girls basketball semifinal at Gill Coliseum.

“It just shows everything we’ve been working for this whole season, how hard we’ve been working at practice and in games,” said CV junior guard Gabby Bland said.

The Raiders (21-7) advance to Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. championship game against 7 seed Springfield. The Millers defeated 11 seed Putnam 41-34 in the other semifinal.

It will be the third championship game appearance in Crescent Valley program history. The Raiders won the AAA title in 1978 under coach Lyle Fagnan and were second to Oregon City in the 1995 4A championship with coach Craig Ellingson.

Bland had a game-high 23 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, with eight of those coming on eight attempts at the free-throw line. Taelyn Bentley added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Nicole Huang five points and five rebounds.

Ridgeview junior wing Kyrah Daniels was limited to 12 points on 6-of-16 shooting after scoring 33 in a Thursday quarterfinal win against Corvallis for the Ravens (20-7), of Redmond.

“We’ve just seen them over the last few weeks continue to grow every game. They’re playing smarter, stepping up,” Raiders coach Eric Gower said, noting that the team has learned how to cut short opponents’ momentum. “Earlier in the year a one- or two-minute stretch turned into five or six. Now we’re finding a way out of it and it’s different people each time.”

CV displayed that Friday after knocking off top-seeded Willamette in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Bentley scored the Raiders’ first four points after halftime to push the lead from nine to 11. But as CV’s offense quickly grew cold, the Ravens came back with eight straight points, the first six from Daniels, to squeeze the deficit to three.

But neither team scored over the last four minutes of the quarter, and the Raiders took a 33-30 advantage to the fourth.

On the first possession of the final period, CV’s Charlotte Patel knocked down a jumper in the key and was fouled in the process. Patel missed the initial free throw but was given a second chance after a lane violation and connected on that one.

Those were Patel’s only points of the game, but they were important ones.

About a minute later, Gabby Bland’s layup made it an eight-point game.

Later, with the lead at six, Gabby Bland connected on a 3-pointer. The next time down, Bentley collected the ball after Patel’s shot was partially blocked and put it in, pushing the Raiders ahead 11 with 4:05 to play. Gabby Bland hit two foul shots on a one-and-one opportunity with 2:52 to go.

Crescent Valley didn’t give up much easily defensively, and that continued into the closing minutes.

Ridgeview’s scored with 5:34 left to close within six but not again until Jenna Albrecht’s layin with 1:37 remaining after the Raiders had gone ahead by 13. With the Ravens failing to hit shots, Gabby Bland went 6 of 6 at the foul line over the final 1:22 to close out the game.

“I thought we fought hard these past two days of the tournament, harder than I’ve seen us right before,” Bentley said. “In my first year in high school I don’t think I could ask for anything more honestly.”

Bentley, a 5-foot-10 freshman post, was a force for the Raiders early in the game.

She scored six of her team’s first eight points for a two-point lead before she picked up her second foul and went to the bench. That came about 90 seconds after fellow starter Patel was whistled for her second and also had to sit.

But the reserves — first Kamden Mitchell and Molly Campbell —held their own just fine.

Gabby Bland’s first of two 3s in the half put the Raiders ahead for good at 11-8. Mitchell’s two free throws helped CV to a 13-11 lead after one quarter.

The Raiders opened the second quarter with a Mitchell layin off a Haley Bland assist and a Gabby Bland drive for a score.

“That’s been their key thing. It doesn’t matter what’s happened, people are ready to step up and they all believe in each other,” Gower said of his team’s bench play.

Later, a Huang 3-pointer and a basket inside by Bentley after she returned to the floor gave CV its biggest lead at 22-13. Another Gabby Bland 3 made it a nine-point margin again, as did baskets by Campbell and then Huang with a mid-range high banker just before the buzzer to make it 29-20 at halftime.

Saturday's championship game finished too late for Sunday's print edition. Find details of the game at gazettetimes.com and democratherald.com.

