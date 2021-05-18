5A track and field preview: Stefan overcomes injury to qualify for season-ending meet

Emily Stefan was on the way to a strong finish to her high school track and field career.

The West Albany High senior had recorded the 5A classification’s top times of the season in the 100 and 200 meters, and she also had the best mark in the long jump, all with significant personal bests.

But then April 29 happened.

In the first two meets of the season, Stefan experienced no problems with the right hamstring she injured back in October. Then she took the baton for the anchor leg in the 4x100 relay in a home meet against Lebanon.

“I think what happened was someone was in front of me for the first time in a while and I just hit a new gear. My hamstring didn’t like that,” said Stefan, who got about 20 meters before the muscle pulled. “It was hard.”

It looked like her season was done. There wasn’t enough time to recover fully for the de facto state meet, which will be held this weekend at Wilsonville High School.

“Imagine I go and run and completely tear my hamstring. It’s not worth it to me,” she said.

But later, she thought, ‘why not try a different event?’ The shot put is what she decided on.