4A boys basketball: Finishing tight games, defense have Philomath still playing

PHILOMATH — Knowing how to close out games is a big reason Philomath is still playing. That, and defense.
The Warriors are 7-0 in games decided by five or fewer points, including their past three contests. Drop all those three and they would have lost the Oregon West Conference boys basketball title by a game instead of winning it by two, and their season would be over.
But that wasn’t the case, and the second-seeded Warriors play seventh-seeded Klamath Union in an OSAA 4A quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove High School.
“I think we’re pretty resilient and we just keep finding ways to win,” said Philomath coach Blake Ecker, whose team is 20-4 overall and finished 10-2 in the Oregon West. The Warriors slipped past Phoenix, 48-45, in a round of 16 home game last Saturday to reach the state tournament.
Junior guard Michael Lundy says the 7-0 mark displays that his team could win or lose any of those matchups, but no matter how tough they are his team always comes out on top.
Added senior post Dylan Bennett: “Our team has a lot of grit. It shows that, and we’re not willing to lose close games.”
Defense has been a significant factor for a group that is on its way to a school record for fewest points allowed.
The Warriors, who have won five straight, give up just 40.6 per game and have had an opponent score more than 50 five times in 24 games. Five have put up 35 or fewer. Klamath Union scores 57.1 per contest.
“We do a good job of moving the basketball and finding open spots and defending people,” Ecker said, adding that his team doesn’t have any superstars but plays well together.
The coach said the 2018-19 team that was 13-12 overall and 4-8 in league was talented but didn’t have the same chemistry as this year’s team. The Warriors ended their season in the round of 16 last year.
Lundy, a first team all-OWC selection, is a dynamic player Philomath looks to when it needs a bucket. Ecker said he struggled with high expectations as a sophomore but has thrived this season.
“He’s really come a long ways both mentally and physically,” the coach said.
Freshman post Ty May can score both inside and out. He had an important basket late in the win against Phoenix.
Senior point guard Ben Reams is a long and athletic playmaker, Ecker said. Senior wing Toby Stueve is a versatile player who works near the basket and on the perimeter on offense.
Bennett is a good rebounder and shot-blocker who brings defensive energy, the coach said. Dylan Edwards, another senior, has become a defensive stopper in his first full year on varsity. He runs the floor well and can score, as he showed while getting 23 against Sisters earlier this season.
The Warriors aren’t deep, but the bench players who see the floor contribute.
Among those are sophomore Cole Matthews and senior Brody Hiner. Matthews “did a fantastic job” in first-half minutes versus Phoenix, Ecker said. Hiner doesn’t play much but is credited for his effort, a positive attitude and understanding his role.
“Fortunately the guys that we bring in are up to the task and doing a pretty good job,” the coach said.
Ecker won his ninth league title this season and is making an eighth state quarterfinal appearance — to go with two state championships — in 18 seasons leading the program.
He and his staff have plenty of experience being under the spotlight of the tournament. None of his players were on the varsity roster the last time the Warriors reached the quarterfinals in 2017.
“It’s kind of going through and taking a workman’s like approach to it. One game at a time and not getting too (much) in the highs and lows,” Ecker said. “We’ve been there a few times and hopefully we can help them out with that a bit.”