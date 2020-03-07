5A boys basketball: Role players' efforts in closing seconds help RedHawks back to tournament

The coach said he could have started this season but accepted his role as the team’s sixth man.

Of Mercado, Matuszak said he also struggled to find his role after spending much of his early playing career as a scorer. Early in the season he was judging himself on how many points he had.

“But he started to realize how many different areas he can help us,” the coach said. “I’m not surprised he stood up and took three charges.”

South led 21-12 after one quarter behind nine from Foster, but the Broncos (14-11), of Portland, used a lightning pace to their advantage in the second to go ahead 32-30 at halftime.

The RedHawks went ahead by five early in the third quarter on an 11-4 run, only to see Parkrose go back ahead 48-47 at the end of the period with the help of three Burns 3-pointers.

With 54 seconds left in the third, Gilliam went down in a heap, clutching his left knee area after driving to the basket. He walked off the floor gingerly and was attended to by training staff.

He left with the RedHawks down one and returned with his team down three with 5:18 remaining.

Problems at the foul line, where South was 10 of 16 in the fourth, kept the home team from building a lead.

Gilliam made 1 of 2 with 41 seconds left to get the RedHawks within one. Parkrose’s Chris Allen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 24 seconds to go and Foster grabbed the rebound, setting up South’s comeback.