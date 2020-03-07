5A boys basketball: Role players' efforts in closing seconds help RedHawks back to tournament

A win-or-go-home game filled with big-time plays came down to a drawn offensive charge and clutch free throws from senior role players hungry to keep playing.
Kaleo Sugioka got in front of a driving opponent to give South Albany the ball back ahead by one in the closing seconds. After a shaky stretch at the free-throw line by the RedHawks, Arbey Mercado made two.
Both efforts Saturday night helped sixth-seeded South to a 61-59 home win against 11th seed Parkrose in an OSAA 5A boys basketball round of 16. The RedHawks (20-5) return to the state tournament for the third time in four years, taking on third-seeded Crater in a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.
Sugioka’s drawn charge on Brian Bilbrew came with seven seconds remaining. That followed Mercado’s 2-of-2 performance at the foul line 10 seconds earlier.
Sugioka had drawn three blocking fouls earlier in the game, unable to square up a ball handler to get a positive call.
“I knew No. 2 (Bilbrew), when he’d dish it out to the shooters he’d jump,” Sugioka said. “I stepped and when he jumped I was perfectly aligned and it was a charge.”
Mercado’s foul shots, which came after he was hacked on a baseline drive, put South ahead 60-59.
“I knew it was going to go in. It was all on me,” Mercado said. “Can’t think of anything else except the ball going in the basket.”
Mercado’s time at the stripe came after the RedHawks had made 1 of 2 on four straight appearances. He said he never let that cross his mind.
After Sugioka’s charge, teammate Kenyon McGlothan was fouled with 6.5 seconds left and made the first but missed the second. Parkrose’s DaMontae Burns, who had a game-high 24 points with five 3-pointers, got off a long attempt from about 30 feet that looked to be blocked several South players, including Isaiah Gilliam.
“I knew what this group was capable of,” RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said. “We had a lot of individual struggles this year of accepting our roles. But the way they’ve come together in the last month. We went away from playing for ourselves to playing for each other.”
Matuszak, whose team has won six straight, said as the RedHawks reached the stretch run of the season the nine seniors realized the end was near and the squad became more of a family.
Ayden Foster led South with 22 points and McGlothan added 17. Gilliam who missed more than three minutes of game time between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth with a cramp, had nine points. Mercado had three points, all at the foul line, and Sugioka was scoreless. But both came up big for their team. Mercado drew three charges himself.
“I’m not surprised, I’m proud of him,” Matuszak said of Sugioka, adding that a lot of what he does doesn’t show up on a stat sheet. “For him to be able to make that play, he’s a senior. He’s one of the best teammates we’ve ever had.”
The coach said he could have started this season but accepted his role as the team’s sixth man.
Of Mercado, Matuszak said he also struggled to find his role after spending much of his early playing career as a scorer. Early in the season he was judging himself on how many points he had.
“But he started to realize how many different areas he can help us,” the coach said. “I’m not surprised he stood up and took three charges.”
South led 21-12 after one quarter behind nine from Foster, but the Broncos (14-11), of Portland, used a lightning pace to their advantage in the second to go ahead 32-30 at halftime.
The RedHawks went ahead by five early in the third quarter on an 11-4 run, only to see Parkrose go back ahead 48-47 at the end of the period with the help of three Burns 3-pointers.
With 54 seconds left in the third, Gilliam went down in a heap, clutching his left knee area after driving to the basket. He walked off the floor gingerly and was attended to by training staff.
He left with the RedHawks down one and returned with his team down three with 5:18 remaining.
Problems at the foul line, where South was 10 of 16 in the fourth, kept the home team from building a lead.
Gilliam made 1 of 2 with 41 seconds left to get the RedHawks within one. Parkrose’s Chris Allen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 24 seconds to go and Foster grabbed the rebound, setting up South’s comeback.