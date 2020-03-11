5A boys basketball tournament: Bittle, Comets too much for RedHawks in quarterfinal

Crater’s Nate Bittle, a standout 6-foot-11 junior, had 35 points, including five 3-pointers, plus 15 rebounds and 10 blocks. Teammate Hunter Chubb added 16 points with four 3-pointers and six assists.

The Comets (20-6), who won the rebounds 47-29, shot 31 of 63 from the floor and 10 of 20 from beyond the arc.

“I told them I don’t think they played soft, we just didn’t play very smart. I think we played hard but I don’t think we did it in the right ways,” South coach Tim Matuszak said of the postgame message to his team. “Making a lot of the little plays that got us here, we kind of lost sight of that in the first half. We gave them a little bit if wiggle room and they made it a mile.”

South is making its third final site appearance in the last four seasons. The RedHawks, behind a team-high 22 points from Foster and last-minute plays by Arbey Mercado and Sugioka, defeated visiting Parkrose 61-59 last Saturday to reach the quarterfinals.

Gilliam said he and his teammates will have to come up their own energy in the “breakfast bracket,” which generally isn’t well attended in most tournaments.

"There’s not got going to be any student section. We’re pretty much going to have to play for ourselves, like we’ve done all season,” he said.