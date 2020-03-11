5A boys basketball tournament: Bittle, Comets too much for RedHawks in quarterfinal

A rough outing against one of the state’s top teams has South Albany focused on bringing home some hardware and extending its season for nine seniors.
Third-seeded Crater turned on the gas in the second quarter Wednesday night on its way to handing the sixth-seeded RedHawks a 76-43 defeat in an OSAA 5A boys basketball quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum.
South (20-6) will need to beat seventh-seeded Willamette in a 10:45 a.m. Thursday consolation semifinal to guarantee taking home a trophy. Second-seeded Silverton defeated Willamette 75-34 in the late quarterfinal.
With a win Thursday, the RedHawks would play Crook County or West Albany for fourth place at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Last June, South’s players and coaches sat around a campfire on the beach during a team retreat and set out team, one of which was bringing home a trophy from the state tournament. That means being one of the last six teams playing in their classification.
“It’s going to mean a lot, especially for these seniors because it’s their life right here, pretty much,” said junior Isaiah Gilliam of potentially getting a win Thursday.
Gilliam led the RedHawks in scoring Wednesday with 13. He added four points and four assists. Ayden Foster chipped in nine points and seven rebounds and Kaleo Sugioka six points for a squad that shot 14 of 52 overall and 6 of 18 on 3-pointers.
Crater’s Nate Bittle, a standout 6-foot-11 junior, had 35 points, including five 3-pointers, plus 15 rebounds and 10 blocks. Teammate Hunter Chubb added 16 points with four 3-pointers and six assists.
The Comets (20-6), who won the rebounds 47-29, shot 31 of 63 from the floor and 10 of 20 from beyond the arc.
“I told them I don’t think they played soft, we just didn’t play very smart. I think we played hard but I don’t think we did it in the right ways,” South coach Tim Matuszak said of the postgame message to his team. “Making a lot of the little plays that got us here, we kind of lost sight of that in the first half. We gave them a little bit if wiggle room and they made it a mile.”
South is making its third final site appearance in the last four seasons. The RedHawks, behind a team-high 22 points from Foster and last-minute plays by Arbey Mercado and Sugioka, defeated visiting Parkrose 61-59 last Saturday to reach the quarterfinals.
Gilliam said he and his teammates will have to come up their own energy in the “breakfast bracket,” which generally isn’t well attended in most tournaments.
"There’s not got going to be any student section. We’re pretty much going to have to play for ourselves, like we’ve done all season,” he said.
Three-pointers by Caleb Cosler, Foster and Sugioka kept the RedHawks in it early Wednesday, as the Comets held a 15-11 lead more than five minutes into the game.
South was still within four when Chubb hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Kenyon McGlothan banked in a desperation 3 at the end the period to get the RedHawks back within seven.
The game got away from South in a hurry in the second as Crater scored nine straight points to open the quarter. The Comets got out in transition at every opportunity, off steals as well as rebounds, outscoring the RedHawks 23-4 to lead 46-20 at halftime.
Crater shot 19 of 31 overall and 7 of 12 on 3-pointers in the first half. South was 8 of 30 and 4 of 10, respectively.
Bittle had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks at the break.