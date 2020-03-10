5A girls basketball: Corvallis vs. La Salle Prep

The Corvallis girls basketball team’s hopes of a state title came to an end Tuesday at the 5A quarterfinals.
The No. 7-seeded Spartans fell 65-46 to No. 2 La Salle Prep at Gill Coliseum. In its first trip to the state tournament since 2017, Corvallis (17-9, 9-7) gave the defending state champion Eagles (24-3, 13-1) all they could handle opening half, but were unable to keep up late in the game.
“That was one of the best games we got to watch our team play this season,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “We fought hard. We were aggressive. We were physical. We did everything we wanted to do. Results weren’t what we wanted, but we reinforced to our kids how proud we are of the effort they put out there. A couple things bounce a little different and the game could be different.”
Corvallis jumped out to a 17-14 lead in the first quarter, and despite several instances in which La Salle Prep looked like it might pull away, the Spartans hung tight. Eagles’ freshman Rhyan Mogel poured in 17 points in the first half, but Corvallis countered with a well-balanced scoring attack.
Elka Prechel knocked down a pair of 3-pointers early, and Ruby Krebs later knocked down a three to make it 17-14 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, La Salle took the lead on a three from Emily Niiebergall with 6:21 to go, and she hit a second one less than a minute later to cap off an 8-0 La Salle Prep run and make it 24-19.
But the Spartans got a huge boost of momentum on the final play of the first half when Anna Dazey dove for a loose ball and pitched it to Krebs for a long 3-pointer as time expired to cut the Eagles’ lead to 35-33 halftime.
“That's the stuff that we really want to do is those effort plays,” Miller said. “We can’t always control if the ball goes in, or if a pass gets completed. But we can control how hard we work and how hard we pursue the ball. We had a bunch of plays where we were first to the floor and took charges.”
Krebs kept the offense flowing in the second half and canned an open three on another assist from Dazey to open the scoring in the third quarter.
But the Spartans produced just three points over the rest of the quarter and trailed 48-39 going into the final period. A layup from Prechel to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to seven but that was as close as Corvallis would get and La Salle Prep closed out the game with a 17-7 fourth quarter.
Corvallis will face Lebanon in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at Gill Coliseum. The winner of that game will advance to Friday’s fourth-place game.