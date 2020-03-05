3A girls basketball: Harrisburg falls to defending champs

NORTH BEND — The Harrisburg High girls basketball team put together a strong effort against the top seed on Thursday but it wasn't enough to pull off the upset.
The No. 9-seed Eagles fell to No. 1 Clatskanie 60-47 in the 3A state quarterfinals at North Bend High. Harrisburg (20-7) heads to the consolation bracket and will play Willamette at 9 a.m. Friday at Marshfield High.
A win there would advance them to Friday’s fourth-place game.
Clatskanie, which won the 3A title last year, entered the tournament with a 20-2 overall record and has not lost since Jan. 21.
Senior guard Mya Langley led the Eagles with 15 points, including going 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed four rebounds. She was named OSAA player of the game for the Eagles. Junior forward Hailee Johnson added 11 points for the Eagles, and senior forward Hope Bucher pulled down 14 rebounds and had seven points.
Olivia Sprague led all scorers with 22 points, had eight rebounds, five assists and eight steals for the Tigers, and Shelby Blodgett had 18 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
The Tigers jumped out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and looked to put the game away early. But the Eagles clawed their way back into contention thanks to a quick 8-0 scoring surge midway through the first. Harrisburg then outscored Clatskanie 17-9 in the second period and trailed just 33-30 at halftime.
Three points was as close as the Eagles would cut the Tigers’ lead, though. Blodgett scored six straight points for Clatskanie near the end of the third to push the lead to 45-36 and the Tigers led by six going into the fourth quarter.
From that point they closed out the game on a 15-8 run to eliminate any chance of a Harrisburg upset.
The Eagles outrebounded the Tigers 51-34, but Harrisburg’s 28 turnovers came back to haunt it in the end.