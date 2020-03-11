5A girls basketball: Timely scoring from seniors leads Lebanon to state tournament win over Corvallis

Neither team got off to a particularly smooth start, but Lebanon found enough scoring inside from its pair of senior posts to head into halftime with a comfortable 18-8 lead. Croco and Edwards scored five points apiece over the first two quarters and both helped disrupt the Spartans’ offensive rhythm.

Corvallis turned the ball over 11 times and shot just 2 of 16 in the first half. Its lone baskets came on 3-pointers by Elka Prechel and Ruby Krebs. That slow start was the polar opposite of Tuesday night's quarterfinal, where the Spartans greeted La Salle Prep with a barrage of 3-pointers in the first half.

“I’m tremendously proud of the fight,” Corvallis coach Dan Miller said. “It wasn’t an effort issue and it wasn’t a desire issue. Sometimes you just can’t get a shot to drop, which was us today. Just really proud of the effort and how hard we worked.”

The Spartans got a layup from Krebs to open the second half that cut the deficit to eight. But they would spend the rest of the game fighting an unsuccessful battle to make it a two-possession game.