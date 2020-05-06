A motivated Jasper Reinalda heads to academy to reach Division I goal

His progress has shown in his results and recognition.

Reinalda averaged about 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks this past season as he was named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference first team for the second straight year. Corvallis was 9-7 in conference, good for fourth place, before running into one of the state’s top 5A teams in Wilsonville in the state playoffs. The Spartans finished 14-11 overall.

By his own description skinny and uncoordinated as a younger player, Reinalda has worked extensively on core strength, having better body control and putting on muscle to reach his current weight of roughly 265 pounds.

“I feel like these last two years I’ve really matured and grown into my body quite a bit,” he said. “So I’m moving a lot better than I used to. I feel like my athleticism has come along quite a bit as well as my knowledge of the game.”

Reinalda spent the past two springs and summers playing for the Portland-based Team Fly club. His love of the game and finding his most enjoyment on the playing floor have him missing it right now.