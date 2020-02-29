5A prep wrestling: Raiders win nine individual titles, roll to repeat championship

PORTLAND — Crescent Valley High had its second straight 5A wrestling team title wrapped up long before the school sent 10 to the mat for Saturday night’s finals at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
But the Raiders still had something to chase. They wanted to break the OSAA state tournament scoring record.
Crescent Valley won nine individual championships and tied a 5A mark on its way to a repeat state championship. The Raiders scored 303 points, matching the total reached by Hermiston in 2009.
“I knew we could get 10 guys in the finals, but the way they performed in the finals was kind of beyond what I thought they could really do,” Raiders coach Chad Lamer said.
Leading the way were Santos Cantu, a senior who got his fourth individual title at 195 pounds, the first at CV, and junior Chance Lamer, the coach’s son, who claimed his third with a win at 126.
Cantu pinned Crater’s Joseph Jordahl in the second round.
After the match, Cantu took off his shoes and left them in the center of the mat as the end of a chapter in his life and the beginning of a new one. He heads to Indiana University next year to continue his wrestling career.
He said the biggest obstacle to achieving four titles was his mental approach.
“I think I’ve been a really good wrestler for a really long time,” he said, noting that he’s been blessed to travel to some of the top tournaments in the country and compete at that level. “I’ve always been as good as them and I think I showed that.”
Chance Lamer defeated Silverton’s Kaden Kuenzi, a fellow two-time state champion entering the match, for the fourth time with a third-round pin. The previous three matches were decided by a combined six points.
Lamer saw Kuenzi come in with a better game plan in the district final, a 5-1 decision and studied the match to find new ways to score.
“It just worked out really good. I was really prepared for my match,” he said.
There was no drama like in 2019, when Bubba Wa’a pinned his opponent in the 285 final, the last match of the night, to give the Raiders a 1.5-point win against Crook County.
But the points record provided motivation. Chance Lamer said he was glad to have that added pressure to perform.
“So when I saw the opportunity when I got him on his back, I said I have to do this for the team,” he said. “It really helped motivate us in the practice room.”
Raiders freshman Daschle Lamer, Chance’s younger brother, got into a bind and felt the pressure after Thurston’s Kolton Malone tied up their 120 final in the first round. But Lamer turned the tide, eventually getting a pin at 1:56.
With the win, he joined his brothers as a state champion.
“Legend was a four-timer. Chance is going for his third. I just want to keep that legacy going and it means a lot,” he said.
Lebanon’s Austin Dalton avenged a 3-2 district final loss to Silverton’s Kody Koumentis with a 5-3 win against the No. 1 seed in the 145 final.
Dalton went ahead 5-0 in the second round then held on, avoiding nearfall points by Koumentis, a two-time state champ, while on the bottom in the third round.
“Working hard in practice and doing my best,” Dalton, the seventh seed in the bracket, said of bouncing back, then adding of what got him through Saturday: “Taking it to him, pushing the pace, taking him down first.”
Dalton came up with the biggest upset in the semifinals earlier in the day, pinning third seed Dylan Lee of Redmond late in the first round. He also pinned the second seed, Crater’s Colby Meek, in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Raiders freshman DJ Gillett got his first title with a 7-0 decision against Crook County’s Tucker Bonner to open the Raiders’ night at 106.
Gillett got a two-point takedown in the opening seconds of the match and never relented control.
“It was a pretty big advantage,” he said. “I knew the only way he was going to beat me if he got after it and took me down first, and I wasn’t going to let that happen.”
Teammate Gabe Whisenhunt followed with his second individual title with a 15-2 major decision versus Redmond’s Kagen Lawrence in the 113 final.
Whisenhunt said he was “frustrated” that he didn’t get the fall but happy he got No. 2.
Whisenhunt led 5-0 in the first period and cruised to victory.
“It makes you feel a little bit more comfortable. I was wanting to try to open things up so I could try a little bit more, instead of conservative,” he said.
Hunter Eveland made it 5 for 5 for the Raiders at 132 with an 8-6 win against Zachary Mauras. But it wasn’t without some nervous moments as Mauras closed what was a 4-0 deficit to 7-6 in the closing round.
“I got a little tired in the second period so it was hard to keep up the energy. I just looked back at my coaches, and they said you could do it,” he said.
Eveland said of chasing the points record: “It’s a lot of fun. It really brings us together. Obviously we’re all pretty talented wrestlers. To have something we can unite behind and challenge as a team makes it lot more fun to go to practice, a lot more motivating.”
Teammate Hayden Walters had to go through a defending state champion to get his first but he did it dominating Crook County’s Kyle Knudtson 13-2.
“Our game plan, gas him out. I know I had the better gas tank,” Walters said of an opponent he had lost two of three matches to earlier in the season.
Added coach Lamer: “Hayden wrestled unbelievable. He’s really been working hard and it paid off because he totally dominated that match.”
CV’s James Rowley stayed in front of Crater’s Kabb Christianson from the beginning before getting a second-round pin.
He said chasing the points record motivated him.
“It was a big part of our training. We’ve been wanting to get it, to prove that we’re the best in the state all time,” he said.
Teammate Jackson Rosado (170) felt like he reached his potential with a 12-2 win against Central’s Brock Pierce to claim his first championship.
“It’s honestly a whole new feeling. It’s great,” he said. “The (practice room), we have the type of guys to push us where we need to be pushed to.”
CV’s Tyson Resko took a 5-3 loss to Thurston’s Ashter Ruchti in the 152 final. Ruchti was awarded a stalling point to tie the match and earned a takedown, both in the third round.
West Albany’s Cayden Cumpiano defeated teammate Derek Sossie in the 106 third-place match. Sossie took fourth.
Teammate Caleb Hart (132) was third and Lebanon’s Tucker Drummond (152) and Corvallis' Isaak Worsch (160) were both fourth.
Crescent Valley’s Basilio Colon (145) was fifth. Lebanon’s Andy Vandetta (120) and West Albany’s Devon McIntire (152) and Brendan Hughes (170) were all sixth.