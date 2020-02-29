4A prep wrestling: Sweet Home's Thorpe, Royer repeat as champs

The No. 2 seed at 138, Royer got his title at 132 pounds last season. He said he competed with a chip on his shoulder all weekend after learning that he would not be the No. 1 seed in his bracket.

“That was definitely frustrating,” Royer said. “Last Sunday, when the brackets came out and I saw I wasn’t the one seed, I was like, ‘That’s a joke. I need to be the one seed.’ That definitely was a motivation.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his finals bout against top seed Jesse Jones of McLoughlin/Weston McEwen, Royer left little to doubt and delivered an 11-2 win by major decision. Neither wrestler scored a point in the first round, but Royer racked up five quick points with a takedown followed by a near-fall midway through the second. From that point, he never lost control of the match.

“It feels good, especially when you just dominate an entire match like that it feels awesome,” Royer said.

Thorpe won the 152-pound title last season and entered this weekend as the No. 1 seed at 160. His opponent, No. 2-seeded Alex Werner of Tillamook, wrestled against the Huskies at a dual meet earlier this season, but Thorpe said the two had not personally squared off since they were kids.