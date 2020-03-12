Area schools affected by cancellation of state tournaments

While South’s players and coaches were being informed of the news, crosstown rival West Albany was on the court, playing its own consolation game under peculiar circumstances. The Bulldogs faced Crook County in a game that tipped off at 9 a.m. and was played with no spectators.

The pregame routine remained the same as it had all season for West, with loud music booming throughout the arena during shootaround and player introductions taking place prior to tipoff. But the families and friends of players were not allowed to watch and lend their support.

“It was really weird, I didn’t even know what to do,” West guard Koby Ruiz said. “Going out for warmups, you see nobody out there — nobody cheering for you. It’s like, what are we doing here, just scrimmaging?”

As an unintended consequence, seniors from both teams took the court knowing they could be playing their final game, and that they would be doing so without their families in attendance.

“Nobody was out there, nobody was cheering and there was no energy in the gym. So we just tried to bring our own energy,” West senior Austin Stanaway said. “My parents were pretty sad. I think all the parents were pretty sad.”