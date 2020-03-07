Defensive stops, key rebounds, clutch points give Philomath boys win over Phoenix

PHILOMATH — The Warriors had practiced for this very situation.

Trailing 45-42 with under 3 minutes remaining in the game, Philomath High’s boys basketball team needed to dig deep to avoid a major upset against No. 15-seeded Phoenix. Veteran coach Blake Ecker has often found answers to these situations through defensive strategy. And it proved to be the difference again in what ended up as a 48-45 victory Saturday night for the Warriors.

“We’ve been doing some drills this last week where we have to get four stops in a row,” Ecker said. “That fourth stop is really hard and so we talked about that a little bit here. You’ve got to get those four stops, you have no choice but to get a stop. And they did it, they got the stop and they got some key rebounds when we needed them.”

No. 2-seeded Philomath (20-4) advances to the 4A tournament and will play at 8:15 p.m. Thursday against No. 7-seeded Klamath Union. The tournament continues Friday and Saturday with all games at Forest Grove High School.

Against the Pirates, Philomath didn’t allow any points over the game’s final 3:27.