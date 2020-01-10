Prep boys basketball: Crescent Valley downs Corvallis

After a tumultuous couple of weeks, the Crescent Valley High boys were in need of a spark to get them going with Mid-Willamette Conference play underway.

On Friday, they may have found just that.

The Raiders (6-5, 2-1) delivered a massive upset win at home over rival Corvallis to snap a three-game losing streak and secure the signature win they have spent much of the season searching for. CV jumped out to a 15-7 lead and then closed out the game with a gritty defensive effort for a 43-41 boys basketball win.

“That’s a huge win for us,” CV coach Michael Stair said. “We talked about coming out and having poise and trying to master the physicality and I think we did a very good job of all those things tonight.”

Trailing 36-34 with five minutes to go, the Raiders got a huge momentum boost from junior forward Justin Hamilton’s long 3-pointer. From there, they buckled down and came up with a series of big stops against a Corvallis team (7-4, 2-1) that was ranked sixth in the latest OSAA 5A coaches poll.