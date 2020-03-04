Prep girls basketball: Monroe and Central Linn are familiar foes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’ve just buckled down and played better defense since then,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said. “We’ve really been balanced on offense. It makes it harder to defend us. Mirtha Lopez and Ashley Sutton have both done really well. Lately Chloe May has stepped up and been an offensive force, too.”

Both teams had nervous moments in their respective first-round games last week; Monroe escaped a home matchup against No. 12 Enterprise with a 40-37 win. The Cobras, meanwhile, used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from No. 14 Colton and win 33-29.

Last year, Monroe concluded a stellar regular season by earning the No. 2 seed at state, but the Dragons were upset in the first round by No. 15 Vernonia. Central Linn reached the state quarterfinals, where they were knocked off by No. 1 Kennedy before bouncing back to win two games in the consolation bracket to take fourth.

Prior to last year, the Dragons won the 2017 state title and they reached the final in 2018. In Lopez, May and Haylee Samples, the Dragons have three seniors who were along for the ride and gained valuable experience during the ‘17 title run.