Prep girls basketball: Monroe and Central Linn are familiar foes

The Monroe and Central Linn girls basketball teams have already met three times this season and there has been very little to separate the Central Valley Conference rivals.
The No. 3-seeded Cobras (22-4, 12-2) and the No. 6 Dragons (21-5, 13-1) will face off one more time Thursday at Pendleton High School — this time with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
“(Monroe) are a really good team with some really good kids and a lot of seniors,” Central Linn coach Marcus Campbell said following the Cobras' playoff win last Friday. “We’re going to give them everything we have.”
Two of the three previous meetings between the teams required overtime, and Monroe won the two most recent showdowns. The Dragons topped the Cobras 51-40 on the road to lock up the league title on February 11, and again 11 days later by a score of 44-33.
“We owe them one, they’ve got the last two,” Campbell said. “We’ve played them close all season long. Maybe a neutral court will be a little different, but it is kind of funny that we’re driving five hours to play a team that is 20 minutes up the road.”
When they met in Monroe on January 22, Central Linn emerged with a 43-40 win.
“We’ve just buckled down and played better defense since then,” Monroe coach Tony Parker said. “We’ve really been balanced on offense. It makes it harder to defend us. Mirtha Lopez and Ashley Sutton have both done really well. Lately Chloe May has stepped up and been an offensive force, too.”
Both teams had nervous moments in their respective first-round games last week; Monroe escaped a home matchup against No. 12 Enterprise with a 40-37 win. The Cobras, meanwhile, used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from No. 14 Colton and win 33-29.
Last year, Monroe concluded a stellar regular season by earning the No. 2 seed at state, but the Dragons were upset in the first round by No. 15 Vernonia. Central Linn reached the state quarterfinals, where they were knocked off by No. 1 Kennedy before bouncing back to win two games in the consolation bracket to take fourth.
Prior to last year, the Dragons won the 2017 state title and they reached the final in 2018. In Lopez, May and Haylee Samples, the Dragons have three seniors who were along for the ride and gained valuable experience during the ‘17 title run.
“It makes a big difference,” Parker said. “The three girls who were there when we won the state title were in uniform and their experience will go a long way.”
Central Linn has just two seniors on its roster in Ally Crowell and Gracie Robb, but Campbell said the duo was incredibly valuable down the stretch during the Cobras’ playoff game last week. They both have plenty of big game experience after Central Linn’s postseason run.
The Cobras and Dragons will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the winner will advance to face either No. 2 Union (24-3, 12-0) or No. 10 Portland Christian (24-2, 14-2).