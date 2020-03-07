Top-seeded Philomath girls roll over Phoenix in first round, 66-41

PHILOMATH — It’s not easy trying to make a pass with Sage Kramer or Emma Pankalla in your face. And if you do manage to spot a teammate, don’t be surprised if Braedyn McNeely comes out of nowhere to snag the ball and start a fast break in the other direction.
Forcing turnovers and scoring high-percentage points on the transition serves as the backbone of the Philomath High girls basketball team’s potent attack. Phoenix toyed with the idea of making a game of it Saturday in the early minutes against the top-seeded Warriors in a Class 4A first-round state playoff game.
But those thoughts were short-lived as Philomath rolled to a 66-41 victory. The win sends the Warriors (24-1) to the 4A tournament where they will face Cottage Grove (19-6) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove.
“It started a little slow just because it was the first playoff game and we had a little bit of nerves,” second-year coach Ben Silva said. “But as soon as we got our defense set up, we made it more challenging for them. We were able to get out and run and it was tough for them to score.”
Sophomore Sage Kramer scored 24 of her 35 points in the second half and junior Mia Rust had an impressive start with 12 in the first half, eight in the opening quarter alone.
“I think just getting inside (caused problems for Phoenix) — I had quite a few of those jump shots and Rivers (Nuno) scored inside really well,” said Rust, who finished with 15 points for the game. “And we had some people on the outside hitting jump shots, so we were kind of all over the place. That’s just how we play best.”
Philomath didn’t score until the game had been going on for more than two minutes — a slump by the Warriors’ standards. Rust broke the silence on a jumper at the 5:49 mark and Philomath went on to put together a 12-0 run.
Most of the starting lineup had steals in the first quarter and the team’s aggressive defense simply forced Phoenix to throw the ball away several times. By halftime, Philomath had a 33-14 lead.
Kramer said the team has been emphasizing defense in recent practices.
“That’s something we’ve worked on since the West Albany game when they hit a tons of threes on us,” she said. “These last couple of practices, we’ve been really working on getting a hand on the threes and covering backside, boxing out, because we knew that they were going to crash the boards and I think it worked.”
Philomath will now focus on Cottage Grove, a 60-43 winner in the first round over Madras.
“The tournament’s a slog — it’s three games, three days, exhausting, a lot of minutes,” Silva said. “I think we’ve at least experienced that and I think we’ve conditioned pretty well to get ready physically for that kind of tempo for three days.”