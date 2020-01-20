Prep basketball: Corvallis girls keep pace in MWC race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Boys 5A

Much like in the girls’ league title race, Silverton and West Albany have begun to separate from the pack a bit in the Mid-Willamette Conference boys race.

The Bulldogs, ranked eighth in the latest 5A coaches poll, are 9-4 on the season and 4-1 in league play. They sit one game behind Silverton (12-1, 5-0) which received two first-place votes in the latest coaches poll and has yet to lose to a 5A opponent this season.

West created some breathing room for itself last week with back-to-back home wins over South Albany and Corvallis — both of which sit near the top-10 in the coaches poll. This week, the Bulldogs will face North Salem and Lebanon teams that both own losing records.

Corvallis, which has cracked the top-five of the coaches poll at times this season, has lost big games to Crescent Valley and West in the last two weeks. This week, the Spartans will have a shot at Silverton when they face the Foxes on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Crescent Valley has leapfrogged into third place in the league standings after grinding out a 56-51 win at Central in its only game last week. This week, the Raiders will hope to continue that good form with a home matchup against South Albany on Tuesday and then a Friday game at Dallas.

South Albany sprinted out of the gates this season, winning its first eight games before dropping three straight, including league losses to Silverton and West. The RedHawks got back on track last week with a win at Lebanon and will travel to CV and Central this week.