Prep basketball: Monroe girls take home second place at 2A tournament

PENDLETON — For the second time in three seasons, the Monroe High girls basketball team had to watch as Kennedy players celebrated a state title.
The No. 1-seeded Trojans bolted out to an early lead and went on to capture their third 2A state title in five seasons with a 48-26 victory over the sixth-seeded Dragons at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Kennedy also handed the Dragons a 53-40 loss in the 2018 title game after the Dragons won the title with a 52-40 win over Western Mennonite in 2017.
Sophia Carley led the Trojans with 20 points and Ellie Cantu added 16.
Tyler Warden scored eight points for Monroe, Mirtha Lopez seven and Laura Young had five.
Monroe was just 9 for 44 from the field while Kennedy was 19 for 47.
The Dragons scored the first two and last two points of the first quarter but Kennedy reeled off 17 straight in between to take control and hold a 17-4 lead after eight minutes.
Caley had seven and Cantu six in the period as the Trojans shot 8 for 14 in the period. Monroe was just 2 for 10 and had three turnovers.
Warden gave the Dragons a spark early in the second quarter as she drained back-to-back 3s to cut the deficit to 22-10 with 5:41 left in the half.
Lopez’s 3-pointer cut it to 25-15 with 2:14 left but Cantu answered a 3 and the Trojans led 29-15 at the break.
Monroe was just 6 for 18 from the field in the half and Kennedy 11 for 23.
Carley had 11 and Cantu 10. Warden had eight for the Dragons.
The Dragons managed just five points in the third, all from Young, and fell behind 42-20 at the end of the quarter.
CORVALLIS 55, HILLSBORO 41: Corvallis used defensive pressure to pick up the 5A round of 16 playoff game at home on Friday.
"We played with great defensive pressure and held Hillsboro to 22 points through three quarters by contesting shooters and holding them to one shot," CHS coach Daniel Miller said. "It was a strong team effort with each player contributing in key ways. Then we held off their run in the fourth quarter with strong ball control and confidence at the free throw line."
Elka Prechel led all scorers with 23 points and Ruby Krebs added 13 for Corvallis.
Corvallis takes on La Salle Prep in the quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.
COQUILLE 51, CENTRAL LINN 34: Ryleigh Nofziger and Meg Neuschwander both had 10 points but the Cobras had to settle for sixth place at the 2A state tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday.
Coquille, the No. 9 seed, won every quarter in pulling away for the win.
The Cobras were just 12 for 46 from the floor. Gemma Rowland added seven points and seven rebounds for Central Linn, which ends the season 23-6.
Boys
SCORE: Wilsonville 66, Corvallis 38 (Round of 16)