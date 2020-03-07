Prep basketball: Monroe girls take home second place at 2A tournament

PENDLETON — For the second time in three seasons, the Monroe High girls basketball team had to watch as Kennedy players celebrated a state title.

The No. 1-seeded Trojans bolted out to an early lead and went on to capture their third 2A state title in five seasons with a 48-26 victory over the sixth-seeded Dragons at the Pendleton Convention Center.

Kennedy also handed the Dragons a 53-40 loss in the 2018 title game after the Dragons won the title with a 52-40 win over Western Mennonite in 2017.

Sophia Carley led the Trojans with 20 points and Ellie Cantu added 16.

Tyler Warden scored eight points for Monroe, Mirtha Lopez seven and Laura Young had five.

Monroe was just 9 for 44 from the field while Kennedy was 19 for 47.

The Dragons scored the first two and last two points of the first quarter but Kennedy reeled off 17 straight in between to take control and hold a 17-4 lead after eight minutes.

Caley had seven and Cantu six in the period as the Trojans shot 8 for 14 in the period. Monroe was just 2 for 10 and had three turnovers.