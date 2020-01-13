Prep basketball notebook: Lebanon girls takes shot at No. 1 Silverton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Class 4A, No.1-ranked Philomath (11-0) enters the week as the only undefeated large school in the state. In Oregon West Conference play this week, the Warriors will host Sweet Home on Tuesday and travel to Central on Friday.

Boys 5A

With the first full week of Mid-Willamette Conference play in the books, Silverton has the rest of the league playing catch up. The No. 1-ranked Foxes — also ranked No. 3 in the latest coaches poll — are 10-1 and 3-0 in the conference and will travel to Lebanon on Tuesday before hosting Dallas on Friday this week.

Just behind the Foxes is No. 9 West Albany (7-4, 2-1) which owns a four-game winning streak and has a tough set of games on its slate this week; the Bulldogs will host South Albany Tuesday and Corvallis on Friday.

South Albany, ranked third in 5A, suffered losses to Silverton and Woodburn last week and could score its biggest win of the season with a victory against the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Corvallis came in at sixth in the latest coaches poll but lost a close game at Crescent Valley last Friday to fall to 2-1 in league play. The Spartans will look to rebound with a Tuesday matchup against Dallas before Friday’s showdown with West Albany.