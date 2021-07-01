Prep basketball: Tight-knit Corvallis girls cap off unprecedented 15-0 season

“I told the girls, ‘I’ve never been a part of anything like this,’” Miller said. ‘But it’s really a credit to them. They had to do the work. I think it would have been so easy for them to say, ‘Hey, this isn’t worth it. I’ve got other stuff that I want to do.’ They were still doing all the celebratory stuff that they should be doing at the end of their year, but then they were still coming to basketball and taking care of business.”

You need to look no further than the season scoring totals to find out what made the team so special and able to work through difficult moments; Corvallis’s scoring distribution was almost perfectly balanced and the Spartans never had to rely on one player to carry them.

Junior guard Elka Prechel led the way with 12.8 points per-game. Junior Sevennah Van De Riet averaged 12.4, senior Anna Dazey averaged 12.2 and senior Ruby Krebs averaged nine.

The chemistry and cohesiveness that allowed the Spartans players to lean on one another game in and game out came from years and years of putting in hours together. Corvallis’s three seniors, as well as most of their juniors have been major contributors at the varsity level for the majority of their high school careers.