Prep roundup: Spartans drop conference opener

A barrage of 3-pointers in the first quarter by Silverton High proved to be the difference Tuesday night in a 54-27 victory at Corvallis High in the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball opener for both teams.

The Foxes made six of their first seven 3-point attempts as they raced out to an 18-2 lead midway through the first quarter. Silverton’s shooters cooled off in the second quarter but the Foxes still went into halftime having scored 24 of their 30 points from beyond the arc.

“You take away 24 points in the first half off of 3s and it’s a much different ballgame,” said Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt.

Silverton (3-0, 1-0) was especially effective on corner 3s. After the first quarter, the Spartans did a better job of closing out on those shots, but by then the damage was already done.

“We didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” Duerfeldt said.

Silverton’s aggressive man-to-man defense got the Spartans out of their rhythm offensively and created 19 turnovers. The Foxes, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in this week's coaches poll, finished the game with seven turnovers.

After giving up 20 points in the first quarter, the sixth-ranked Spartans tightened up their defense as well. In the final three quarters, Silverton went 3 for 18 on 3-point attempts. But Corvallis was not able to put together a scoring run to narrow the gap.

“We forced some turnovers, we got some stops, but we didn’t capitalize on that to allow ourselves to get back into the game,” Duerfeldt said.

Seniors Kellen Sullivan and Karsten Sullivan each had five points to lead Corvallis (3-2, 0-1).

Silverton seniors Neil Efimov and Joseph Haugen each had 11 points for the Foxes.

Corvallis will play Wilsonville at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Capitol City Classic on the Willamette University campus in Salem.

Silverton 54, Corvallis 27

Silverton 20 10 11 13 - 54

Corvallis 5 6 6 10 - 27

Silverton: J. Haugen 11, Efimov 11, McCarty 9, Brown 8, Rumpca 6, Russell 3, Koonantha 2, Russell 2, Ratliff 2, E. Haugen.

Corvallis: Ke. Sullivan 5, Ka. Sullivan 5, Arora 4, Wright 4, Johnson 4, Robel 3, Sahnow 2, Thompson, Cronn.

3-pointers: Silverton 9 (Efimov 3, Haugen 2, McCarty 2, Russell, Rumpca); Corvallis 4 (Johnson, Ke. Sullivan, Ka. Sullivan, Robel)

Wilsonville 58, West Albany 29

The Bulldogs were not able to keep pace with top-ranked Wilsonville on Tuesday night.

Jordan Stewart and Michael Cale each scored six points for West Albany. Jackson Strandy and Porter Kelley added five points each.

West Albany (0-2) will play at South Albany on Thursday.

Girls basketball

Corvallis High overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Silverton 44-42 in a Mid-Willamette Conference matchup.

Sevennah Van De Riet led the Spartans with 12 points. Taylor Brasfield scored eight, Elka Prechel had seven, Marlee Hammer and Holland Jensen each scored five. Nalia Wagar (3), Olivia Mackey (2) and Layne Griffin (2) rounded out the scoring.

Corvallis (4-0, 1-0 MWC) will play on Friday at Tualatin.

Swimming

Crescent Valley High came away with the team points victories in both the girls and boys meets against Corvallis High on Tuesday at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The Raiders won the girls meet 161-120. Crescent Valley’s Lucy Reinhart won both the 100 and 200 freestyle events and teammate Vivi Criscione took first in the 100 and 400 breaststroke.

The Raiders also claimed all three relays.

Crescent Valley dominated the boys meet, 190-81, takiang first in 10 of the 11 events.

Caz Mikula led the way for the Raiders with wins in the 100 and 500 freestyle.

Brandon Baisted earned the win for the Spartans in the 200 individual medley.

Crescent Valley will compete Jan. 4 at Silverton. Corvallis will North Salem that same day.

First-place finishers

Boys

200 medley relay: CV (Barbosa, Kim, Hanson, Evans), 1:50.25

200 freestyle: Kellar Evans, CV, 1:57.53

200 IM: Brandon Baisted, CHS, 2:14.61

50 freestyle: Jeramie Kim, CV, 25.11

100 butterfly: Andrew Hanson, CV, 53.9

100 freestyle: Caz Mikula, CV, 51.47

500 freestyle: Mikula, CV, 4:52.15

200 freestyle relay: CV (Norland, Guenther, Cheatham, Kim), 1:40.84

100 backstroke: Zakary Guenther, CV, 1:00.3

100 breaststroke: Max Mikula, CV, 1:08.48

400 freestyle relay: CV (Latz, Mikula, Evans, Hanson), 3:29.77

Girls

200 medley relay: CV (Dhakhwa, Criscione, Dicey, Vega), 2:06.81

200 freestyle: Lucy Reinhart, CV, 2:04.02

200 IM: Samantha Morag, CV, 2:24.6

50 freestyle: Piper Basham, CHS, 31.67

100 butterfly: Malana Kollath, CHS, 1:04.94

100 freestyle: Reinhart, CV, 58.66

500 freestyle: Kaylee Dicey, CV, 5:37.24

200 freestyle relay: CV (Dicey, Eveland, Reinhart, Miehl), 1:55.17

100 backstroke: Vivi Criscione, CV, 1:05.25

100 breaststroke: Vriscione, CV, 1:12.85

400 freestyle relay: CV (Bell, Vega, Dhakhwa, Miehl), 4:16.01

