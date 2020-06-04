Cantu, Monroy honored by Oregon Sports Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santos Cantu and Edgar Monroy each closed out their decorated high school athletic careers with another honor.

Both seniors were recently named prep athletes of the year in their respective sports by the Oregon Sports Awards. Cantu, of Crescent Valley, received the award in wrestling and Monroy, of Corvallis, in boys soccer.

Monroy, a forward, got his award on his second time as an OSA finalist. The two-time 5A player of the year, as voted on by the state’s coaches, appreciates the recognition and is ready to accomplish more on the field.

“You’re always going to have to be working harder. I’ve been here in this position twice now and finally won it, so it makes me happy,” Monroy said. “There’s crazy talent out there and I’m the one that got it. I think it’s kind of unbelievable but it’s also a huge accomplishment for myself.”

The other boys soccer finalists were South Albany’s Carlos Reyes-Aviles and Franklin’s Vincent Rose. Reyes-Aviles, a senior, was a two-time 5A all-state first-team selection.

Like Monroy, Cantu was a first-time winner and a two-time finalist.