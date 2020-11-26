Champions of the decade: A decade of dominance for Santiam Christian volleyball

It was a dominant decade for Santiam Christian volleyball, with 3A state championships at each end of the 10-year span and four more in between.

The Eagles made it back-to-back titles in 2010, then went on to win three more in 2012, 2013 and 2014 under longtime head coach Kim McLain. The program then got two more with Kelli Fitzpatrick as coach in 2018 and 2019.

After dropping one combined set in six state tournament matches the previous two seasons, Santiam Christian had to rally from a 2-1 set deficit in 2014 to beat Creswell in five at Lane Community College. The two sets the Bulldogs took were the only all season that the Eagles allowed to a 3A opponent.

Santiam Christian finished the season 28-2 with losses only to 5A Sandy and 6A state runner-up Central Catholic.

“We are fighters and we knew we had come back from worse holes before,” said Victoria Schroeder, her team’s player of the championship match. “We knew if we kept battling and didn’t get down that we could come back and win it.”

McLain was hired as Corban University’s head coach in November 2014 after leading the Eagles to five state titles in six years and six state championships in 15 years at Santiam Christian.