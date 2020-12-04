Champions of the decade: Corvallis boys win back-to-back titles

In the title game, Corvallis was methodical from start to finish — other than missing some free throws late — in knocking off Milwaukie.

The Spartans led from the beginning but seemed to gain control at the start of the fourth quarter when Ehlers confidently stepped into a pull-up 3-pointer to the right of the key to put the Spartans up 49-36.

Ehlers and Henry Parker, who stepped into an expanded role his senior season, each finished with 19 points. Ehlers and Nolan Hanson were named to the all-tournament first team and Keith Johnson was a second-team pick for the Spartans.

“The games were a little different but you can’t beat that feeling when it comes down to the clock hitting zero,” Hansen said.

When Benson and Milwaukie made runs in the semis and the title game, respectively, the Spartans countered quickly to pull away for wins.

“I thought last year we kind of settled with a 10-15 point lead,” Ehlers said. “This year a big focus was, let’s extend that to 20-25 as a goal. We knew we couldn’t extend it that much with some of the teams, but to have that mindset of coming out, and like coach (Greg) Garrison always says, throw the first punch and keep swinging and never give up.”