Champions of the decade: Corvallis boys win back-to-back titles

When Jake Ehlers let out a “Yeah” so loud that is could be heard crystal clear in the top of the lower bowl of Matthew Knight Arena, a magical two-year run for the Corvallis High boys basketball team was capped off with a second straight 5A title.
The Spartans cruised to a 63-51 win over Milwaukie on that March evening in 2012 and celebrated an incredible two-year run for the program.
“Just winning your last game, especially a state championship and going back to back, it’s hard to do,” senior Joey Spiegelberg said a day later. “Not a lot of people can say they did that. It’s fun to be part of something that’s bigger than yourself.”
Over the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, the Spartans went an impressive 51-5.
The win over Milwaukie capped a 24-4 campaign as the Spartans overcame some early adversity (5-4 start) to roll off 19 straight victories. Corvallis won all four postseason games by double digits.
Corvallis returned to the state tournament with a 63-47 win over Cleveland before routing Mid-Willamette Conference rival Silverton, 66-47, in the quarterfinals.
That set up a rematch of the 2011 state title game against Benson, a battle the Spartans needed two overtimes to come away with a win, in the semifinals.
This time, Corvallis was clutch from the foul line and got easy layups by breaking Benson’s press in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-45 victory as the Spartans were 32 for 42 from the line for the game.
In the title game, Corvallis was methodical from start to finish — other than missing some free throws late — in knocking off Milwaukie.
The Spartans led from the beginning but seemed to gain control at the start of the fourth quarter when Ehlers confidently stepped into a pull-up 3-pointer to the right of the key to put the Spartans up 49-36.
Ehlers and Henry Parker, who stepped into an expanded role his senior season, each finished with 19 points. Ehlers and Nolan Hanson were named to the all-tournament first team and Keith Johnson was a second-team pick for the Spartans.
“The games were a little different but you can’t beat that feeling when it comes down to the clock hitting zero,” Hansen said.
When Benson and Milwaukie made runs in the semis and the title game, respectively, the Spartans countered quickly to pull away for wins.
“I thought last year we kind of settled with a 10-15 point lead,” Ehlers said. “This year a big focus was, let’s extend that to 20-25 as a goal. We knew we couldn’t extend it that much with some of the teams, but to have that mindset of coming out, and like coach (Greg) Garrison always says, throw the first punch and keep swinging and never give up.”
The road was much more difficult in 2010-11 as the Spartans had to work overtime — twice — to claim the title.
Corvallis entered the 2011 playoffs with a 23-1 record and blew out Sandy 68-51 to advance to the quarterfinals. The Spartans took a 58-49 win over MWC rival Woodburn before going overtime to get past Wilsonville, 59-56, in the semifinals thanks to Luciano Dolcini-Catania’s 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left.
The Spartans looked left for dead after blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. And Ehlers and point guard Clay Callahan were on the bench late in the OT period after fouling out.
But Corvallis still found a way to win it.
As thrilling a win as that game was, the next night against Benson was even better for Spartans fans.
The Spartans appeared to be in trouble in the first overtime as Benson had rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit and taken a three-point lead late in the first extra period.
Needing another big shot, Callahan delivered this time as his 3-pointer with 18.7 seconds left tied the game at 62-all.
In the second overtime, Ehlers scored 11 of his 36 points to help lift the Spartans to their first state title in 27 years. Ehlers was a unanimous first-team all-tournament pick and Dolcini-Catania made the second team.
It was the sweetest of endings for seniors Callahan and Dolcini-Catania, who watched as the Spartans lost to Jefferson in the title game when they were freshmen.
