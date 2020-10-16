Champions of the decade: Crescent Valley wrestling is building a dynasty

Among CV’s finalists, only Cantu was a senior. Chance Lamer, a junior, won his third title, while sophomores Whisenhunt and Rowley each claimed their second. All nine non-seniors are expected to return to the team this coming season.

Setting up their state tournament run, the Raiders won 10 individual district titles to grab the program’s first championship at that level in 43 years. CV scored 462.5 points and second-place Silverton 259.

A year earlier, Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a’s pin in the 2019 285-pound heavyweight match gave the Raiders the 5A team title by 1.5 points over Crook County, which won five 4A titles in the previous six years.

Crescent Valley went five for five in the finals and had seven placers in all. The Raiders needed every single point to claim the program’s first state championship.

Whisenhunt (pin, 106), Chance Lamer (technical fall, 113), Rowley (decision, 145) and Legend Lamer (major decision, 152) all won in the finals to set up Wa’a, who admitted he was nervous after seeing Crook County’s final wrestler of the evening get a pin to put the Cowboys ahead of the Raiders.

“I saw that guy got a pin and I was like, ‘shoot, if I’m going to win this for my team I have to get a pin.’ It was really scary for me,” he said.