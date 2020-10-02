Champions of the decade: Philomath boys basketball wins two state titles in three seasons

Teammate Brodie Marchant, a junior, joined him on the all-tournament first team. Junior Koeby Bennett made the second team.

Behind DeSaulnier, Philomath led by 14 at halftime and 13 after three quarters. The Warriors pushed it to 17 in the fourth and the Falcons got no closer than seven.

The state championship was a rematch of a game more than two months earlier. The Warriors defeated the Falcons 45-32 at the Sisters tournament. It also matched the two teams in the state third-place game a year earlier won by La Salle by two points.

DeSaulnier continued his career at Southern Oregon University, where he became the No. 2 scorer in program history.

In 2016, none of the Warriors’ three state playoff games leading into the championship final were decided by fewer 10 points.

Philomath defeated Seaside 55-45 for the title, but it was much closer than that.

The Warriors were up 11 at halftime and still claimed that margin with five minutes left in the game. But a 9-0 Seagulls run had it down to two with two minutes remaining.